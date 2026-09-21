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Chiefs’ Maboe joins Bafana camp despite ankle injury

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

21 September 2026

04:03 pm

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'He is going to do a scan and the scan will tell us how far he is,' said Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane

Lebohang Maboe - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebohang Maboe will have a scan on his ankle to determine if he can play for Bafana Bafana. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix TESTING

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Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe has joined the Bafana Bafana camp but will have a scan on his ankle to determine what part he can play in the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Maboe injury

Maboe hobbled out of Chiefs’ goalless draw with Golden Arrows on Sunday on the hour mark at Mbombela Stadium.

“He (Maboe) has a niggling ankle injury,” said Mosimane yesterday at the University of Johannesburg, where Bafana are preparing for Friday’s game against Guinea at Orlando Stadium.

“You could see with the injury he was never kicked by anyone. The doctor briefed me that we should be careful with him and give him a chance (to recover).

‘We hope Lebo recovers’

“It is a three week camp (Bafana will also play a friendly match against Egypt). He is going to do a scan and the scan will tell us how far he is. He has worked hard to be in Bafana, he will be disappointed that he has got an injury. But sometimes this is football and we hope Lebo recovers.”

Maboe’s fine form for Chiefs this season saw the 32-year-old named in Mosimane’s first Bafana squad. His last appearance for Bafana came in a 3-2 friendly win over Uganda in June 2021.

Bafana will play Guinea on Saturday and will then face Eritrea in Egypt four days later. They will then play Egypt in a friendly in Cairo on October 4.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lebohang Maboe Pitso Mosimane
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