Stellies aim even higher after first knockout trophy

'We have to make sure that we're in the top three and if the opportunity comes for us to win the Nedbank Cup so be it,' said defender Thabo Moloisane.

Fresh from winning their first ever cup competition in top-flight football, Stellenbosch FC defender Thabo Moloisane has set the bar even higher for the rest of the season after lifting the Carling Black Label Knockout.

Stellies made history when they beat TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties to be crowned inaugural champions of the cup competition that replaced the Telkom Knockout.

The 24-year-old, who suffered relegation with Maritzburg United last season, put in a massive shift at Moses Mabhida Stadium as the side from the Winelands captured the lucrative beer cup that comes with a R6,6-million prize.



“In our camp, if there’s one thing that we do well is that we play for one another,” Moloisane said.

“We’re fortunate to have a team where everyone is around the same age and whatever you’re going through, it’s something we understand.

“We had goals in pre-season and one of them we just ticked. We have one more goal … For CAF positions, the Nedbank Cup also offers that opportunity or finishing in third position. I believe we have a team to do that. We have to make sure that we’re in the top three and if the opportunity comes for us to win the Nedbank Cup so be it.”

‘We are as good as any team on our day’

His coach Steve Barker has also backed his charges to make a push for continental football next season after guiding them to cup glory in Durban.

“We’re at a stage as a club where we have won our first trophy,” he said.

“We’re in the top four in the league and that is incentive enough for players to perhaps think twice before going elsewhere.

“If we can continue to be competitive and try to push to get into Africa to play there. I think players would not want to leave because I believe we are as good as any team on our day and that we can play at the highest level.”