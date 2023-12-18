Stellies coach Barker dedicates win to Uncle Clive

'I'm sure he's looking down upon us and very happy for me,' said Steve Barker.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has dedicated winning the Carling Knockout to his late uncle and legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Barker led his young Stellies side to victory on penalties against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium following a 1-1 draw in Durban.

His cup success comes six months after losing beloved uncle who remains the only coach to have won the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana back in 1996.

The club had to also come to terms with the senseless killing of former player Oshwin Andries. The defender died earlier this year following an alleged altercation that led to him to being stabbed.

“As I’ve said before, we lost a soldier in Oshwin and it was nice for his mother and his family to be here in Durban with us ,” Barker revealed.

“It was always in the back of our minds that we want to do something special in his honour. My uncle as well, I’m sure he’s looking down upon us and very happy for me.

“So for me personally, it’s for Oshwin and my uncle, it means a lot more winning this trophy because of them.”

Digging deep

Stellenbosch had to dig deep to come back into the game after going a goal down before the break. They equalised in the second half to force the game into extra time and Barker further revealed how they worked on the mental aspect of his players before the game.

“We have a performance psychologist Heinrich Grobbelaar who works with the players,” he added

“And one of the things that he presented to us was that everyone must try to think of someone, but they (also) didn’t have to. It was an individual decision to think of someone you want to dedicate the game to when the going gets tough.

“He literally said that if it has to come down to the last kick of game, as an individual, think of someone you’re dedicating this match to which will keep giving you the energy to continue going until the end.”

Barker’s charges have two more DStv Premiership matches to play against Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates before the league takes a break and will resume after the nations cup in February next year.