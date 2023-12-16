Stellenbosch make history to claim Carling Knockout

Steve Barker's side win on penalties against TS Galaxy.

Stellenbosch FC have made history by winning their first piece of silverware in top flight football. They beat TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties to be crowned the 2023 Carling Black Label Knockout champions at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams couldn’t be separated in 90 minutes after Ismael Toure canceled out Lehlohonolo Mojela’s opener in a match where Fawaaz Basadien was shown a red card in the dying minutes of extra time.

Pogiso Sanoka and Mojela missed their spot kicks as Galaxy also missed out on the R6,6-million prize money in Durban. Sanko hit the upright while Mojela skied his effort over the bar before Darrel Matsheke scored the winning penalty in sudden death.

The two minnows tried in vain to find the winner but the final couldn’t be settled in open play. It was left to the dreaded lottery of the penalty shootout following the 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of entertaining football.

Stellies’ best chance of getting some joy in the game was always going to be on the counter. They nearly got their noses in front 20 minutes into the game after Basadien’s pass from a turnover position found Iqraam Rayners but he shot straight at Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who stuck a leg out to make the save.

The Rockets took off two minutes before the break via a thunderbolt from Lehlohonolo Mojela who controlled the ball and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the roof of the net after Stellenbosch failed to clear their lines from a corner kick.

Both teams struggled to get some sort of combination play going on the uneven pitch which was not in top condition, with a few bad patches visible due to the heavy downpour in midweek leading up to the match.

Sead Ramovic threw in former Amakhosi striker Samir Nurković at the start of the second half. The Serbian got on the end of a long ball and nearly made an immediate impact shortly after his introduction but his curling effort was inches over the bar.

Stellies also had a few half chances after the restart. Rayners forced Ntwari into a fingertip save and from the resultant corner, Ivorian defender Toure smashed home the equaliser in the 74th minute.

It was the second final of the 2023-2024 season that was hosted at the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup stadium after the MTN8 spectacle between eventual champions Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

It would have been Galaxy’s second major piece of silverware in the PSL. Their first came at the same venue when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

A first for Barker

For Stellies coach Steve Barker, it was his first cup success at the second time of asking. The triumph will surely put to bed the lingering ghost of the 2009 Nedbank Cup final defeat to Moroka Swallows 14 years ago, while he was still in charge of the University of Pretoria.

The revamped competition was last played under the commercial name the Telkom Knockout in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit a few months later. Mamelodi Sundowns were the last team to claim this competition after a 2-1 win over Maritzburg United before it made its return this season and Stellies have added their name on the list of winners.