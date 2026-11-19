"If you look at him now, he's a better player, even when he goes to [Kaizer] Chiefs," said Mdaka.

South Africa Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka has praised Mfundo Vilakazi after his side booked their spot in the third round of the 2028 LA Olympic Games qualifiers.

Mdaka’s charges beat Madagascar 3-2 in the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

A brace from Quwan Plaatjies and second-half substitute Mpho Padime were enough to see South Africa over the line.

Although he was not among the goalscorers, Vilakazi was one of the standout players for the SA Under-23, and Mdaka was delighted with the Kaizer Chiefs attacker’s overall contribution in the two-legged tie against Madagascar.

“I really congratulate the boy. If you look at him now, he’s a better player, even when he goes to [Kaizer] Chiefs,” said Mdaka.

“It’s just that we need to understand him. Here he’s playing with his age group. So maybe when he’s playing with the senior players, he might not be getting the leverage that he gets when he plays with his age mates.

“We talk to him, he listens, and he understands. Mfundo was a player who wouldn’t chase after losing the ball. But now we rely on him in terms of winning back the ball. So, even when he does a thing [showboating], he does it objectively and positively going forward. We appreciate those kinds of things,” he added.

‘It’s balanced’

Mdaka also dismissed suggestions that Vilakazi performs better for the SA Under-23s than at Chiefs.

“I still believe that with what he’s doing [at Chiefs], it’s not like he’s doing far much better when he’s here and not doing well there.



“He’s playing almost every game nowadays [at Chiefs]. So, I think it’s balanced, and that’s good,” concluded Mdaka.

The SA U23 squad will next be in action in February, when they face Cameroon in the third round of the CAF U23 AFCON qualifier, a tournament of eight teams that will determine the two African teams to advance to the Olympic Games.