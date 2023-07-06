Sundowns announce capture of Brazilian attacking midfielder

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Brazilian attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa from Belgian second division club SK Beveren ahead of the 2023-2024 PSL season.

The 24-year-old made 31 league appearances for Beveren and scored 11 times as the club finished runners-up to RWD Molenbeek who won promotion to the Belgian Pro League last season.

The relatively unknown attacking midfielder has spent the last four years in Belgium following a short spell with French club Valenciennes FC.

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to dance to the sound of the drum that encapsulates the yellow nation,” Costa said in a short message on the club’s social media pages.

📢 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 🚨



Brace yourselves Masandawana! Lucas Ribeiro Costa has joined the Yellow family! 👆🟡



Join us in giving Costa a warm welcome to the squad! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/hn7tzbaMUU— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 6, 2023

Costa becomes the DStv Premiership champions’ third notable acquisition of the current tranfer window following the arrivals of Lesiba Nku and Júnior Mendieta from Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC respectively.