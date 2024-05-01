Johnson praises ‘inquisitive’ Rulani ahead of Chiefs-Sundowns

'He has grown a lot … I like what I see from Rulani at the moment,' said the Chiefs head coach this week.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson was Head of Youth at Platinum Stars in 2009, when Rulani Mokwena was coach of the Stars Under-19 team. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson has been impressed by the development of his former prodigy Rulani Mokwena, as he prepares to face the Sundowns mentor in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.

Back in 2009, Mokwena was a coach of the Under-19 side at Platinum Stars, where Johnson was Head of Youth. The 37 year-old Mokwena has come a long way since then, and is now in his first full season as solo head coach at Masandawana.

Sundowns are set to lift the DStv Premiership title for the seventh time in a row, and are even on course for an ‘invincible’ season, having not lost a match in the league with seven games left to play.

“He has grown a lot … I like what I see from Rulani at the moment,” said Johnson this week.

“One thing I do remember is myself and Rulani going to Germany and playing in a tournament, he was an assistant coach and did well. We played Barcelona, a team with Thiago (Alcantra) and Bojan. Rulani went there with a no name Platinum Stars and got whipped but he learned a lot.

“He has an inquisitive mind, he likes to improve all the time. I give him credit and wish him the best.

“I think his appetite for football comes from his family, he is from the Jomo Sono bloodline (Sono is Mokwena’s uncle). He (Mokwena) did not play at the highest level, but now he is coaching at the highest level.”

Sundowns will wrap up the title on Thursday with a victory over Chiefs, who have had another poor campaign, currently facing a battle to qualify for next season’s MTN8.

‘Tough for both teams’

Amakhosi did pick up a second win of the year against SuperSport United on Saturday, and will hope to carry that momentum into the Masandawana game.

“We got a good result against SuperSport, but that does not give us an opportunity to rest on our laurels (against Sundowns). I think it will be tough for both teams, but I hope whatever analysis we do, and according to the personnel available, on the pitch we are able to nullify them (Sundowns) and we are able to win because it is our home game,” added the Chiefs head coach.

Johnson will not be able to name an unchanged side for a third successive league match, because central defender Edmilson Dove is suspended. The Chiefs head coach said that Botswana defender Thatayoni Ditlhokwe, Njabulo Ngcobo and Zitha Kwinika are all available as potential replacements.

Itumeleng Khune, Keagan Dolly, Tebogo Potsane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and George Matlou are all out injured.