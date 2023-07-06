Forgotten ex-Chiefs midfielder gets another shot to redeem himself

By Mgosi Squad

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Emmanuel Letlotlo will get his third, and probably last chance to revive his ailing career when he joins Motsepe Foundation Championship sides for an assessment this week.



Sources close to the 27-year-old Chiefs development academy graduate say he has been invited by two clubs for assessments.



“He is lucky that he has people who believe in his talent and still want to see him shine. He has messed up and it is time he owned up and took this one seriously,”says the source.



“This is probably his last chance. If any of the two teams take him on, he will need to live for football and forget everything else so he can prove himself.”



Letlotlo was a promising player at Chiefs, unfortunately he let the little fame he got when he was promoted to the senior team get to his head.