Chiefs’ Msimango – a guard of honour is a sign of respect

'I think the team will respect them enough to give them what is due to them,' said the Chiefs captain.

Given Msimango says Kaizer Chiefs will give Mamelodi Sundowns a guard of honour if they have won the league by the time their game kicks off on Thursday. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs captain Given Msimango says Amakhosi will give Mamelodi Sundowns a guard of honour if Masandawana have won the DStv Premiership title by the time the two sides meet at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Sundowns will win the title for a seventh consecutive season if they can beat Amakhosi, but will have won it already by kick off if Stellenbosch lose at home to Golden Arrows on Wednesday. That could lead to the possibility of Chiefs paying tribute to their rivals before kick off.

“We are professionals. I think while the team (Kaizer Chiefs) was at its highest point and winning things a lot of teams honoured them with a guard of honour as a sign of respect. That is one of the highest achievements in South African football (winning the league).

“Of course if it does happen … and they are champions before we play them, I think the team will respect them enough to give them what is due to them and still make the game a very competitive one.”

Chiefs are focused on finishing as high as possible in the table, with five games left to play in the season, though they will have their work cut out to get maximum points against Rulani Mokwena’s all-conquering outfit, who are on target to finish the campaign without losing a single league match.

‘As competitive as possible’

“We want to try and make the game as competitive as possible … we must try to control what we do on the pitch,” added Msimango.

“Everything else is background noise …. we must just try and get maximum points to propel us in the league, so we can to be in a much higher position than we are now.”

Msimango will be without his regular central defensive partner Edmilson Dove for this game, with the Mozambican suspended for the next two matches. It remains to be seen who Cavin Johnson plays alongsie Msimango, with Zitha Kwinika, Thatayoni Ditlhokwe and Njabulo Ngcobo all available.

“We have competent individuals at Chiefs,” added Msimango.

“Whoever slots in is capable of doing the job. Even if I was the one out I would be confident my replacement could come in and do the job. We are looking forward to the game, there should be a full house at FNB Stadium and we are excited about it.”