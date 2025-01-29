Sundowns confirm Cupido signing from City

"This is the proudest moment for me as a footballer because I know the standards at Mamelodi Sundowns and I feel like I need to keep the standards as well,” Cupido said.

Mamelodi Sundowns have finally confirmed the signing of Keanu Cupido from Cape Town City on a long-term deal. The transfer marks an end to the constant speculation over Cupido’s future over the past few seasons.

The reliable and composed centre-back was left out of the City team that lost 2-0 to Sekhukhune United in the last 32 round of the Nedbank Cup on Monday. City interim coach Muhsin Ertuğral confirmed after the match that Cupido had completed his transfer to the Brazilians.

The defending Betway Premiership champions announced the 27-year-old’s arrival on Wednesday afternoon, a day after the PSL transfer window closed. He becomes Masandawana’s second signing of the current transfer window following the capture of Jayden Adams from another Cape side Stellenbosch FC.

“Bafana Bafana international defender Keanu Cupido has joined The Brazilians on a long-term deal,” Sundowns wrote across their social media platforms.

Cupido has been on the books of the Citizens since the 2018-19 season. He has made 144 appearances in all competitions for City during his seven-year stay in the Mother City. Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were believed to have also been interested in the defender who has opted for a move to Chloorkop.

“I feel like this is a full circle for me. I came here as a kid, I left and now I’m back. This is the proudest moment for me as a footballer because I know the standards at Mamelodi Sundowns and I feel like I need to keep the standards as well,” Cupido said in a short video released by the club.

— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 29, 2025

Sundowns have also loaned Rushine de Reuck to Israel side Maccabi Petah Tikva to free up space for the highly-rated Cupido. Meanwhile, midfielder Lebohang Maboe is believed to have also joined cross-town rivals SuperSport United on loan for the rest of the season.