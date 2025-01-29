Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

29 Jan 2025

11:26 am

Mosimane leaves financially troubled Esteghlal FC

The news of Mosimane's exit from Esteghlal was confirmed by his management company.

Mosimane leaves financially troubled Esteghlal FC

Pitso Mosimane has left Iranian side Esteghlal FC. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Esteemed South African coach Pitso Mosimane has officially parted ways with Iranian Pro League side Esteghlal FC.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach has cited unresolved salary disputes that have also affected his technical team as his reason for leaving the club.

ALSO READ: De Reuck finds new home after Sundowns exit

Mosimane leaves the Iranian outfit with his technical team of Maahier Davids, Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga, and Kyle Solomon, impacted by the club’s financial woes.

On Wednesday, the news of Mosimane’s exit from Esteghlal was confirmed by his management company,  MT Sports Marketing & Management.

“Esteemed coach Pitso Mosimane has officially parted ways with Iranian topflight side Esteghlal FC, with immediate effect, due to unresolved issues regarding unpaid salaries owed to him and his technical team,” read a statement from MT Sports.

“Despite numerous opportunities provided by MT Sports Marketing & Management, Coach Pitso’s management team, to resolve the matter—starting with initial discussions with the former CEO of the club last year, followed by a formal default notice delivered on 1 January 2025—Esteghlal FC failed to address the issue.

“In good faith, coach Pitso and the technical team extended a 15-day deadline as per the FIFA rules, to allow the new CEO and Board time to familiarize themselves with the situation and remedy the outstanding payments.

“However, the club did not resolve within the deadlines they set for themselves. Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team are still owed more than two months’ salaries,” added the statement from MT Sports.

Mosimane leaves Esteghlal sitting in 11thposition in the Persian Gulf Pro League standings, having lost just three of their 10 league matches under his guidance. 

Read more on these topics

Al Ahly F.C. Iran Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Pitso Mosimane

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Our soldiers did not die protecting anyone’s business interests in DRC,’ says Mbalula
Health SA faces crisis as Trump stops critical HIV funding
Politics ANC accused of selective morality by former speaker
South Africa Zille says Cape Town mayor to look at evidence before deciding to suspend officials after raids
Courts ‘I’m coming for them’: Gwamanda fires warning over ‘politically motivated’ fraud case

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES