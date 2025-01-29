Mosimane leaves financially troubled Esteghlal FC

The news of Mosimane's exit from Esteghlal was confirmed by his management company.

Esteemed South African coach Pitso Mosimane has officially parted ways with Iranian Pro League side Esteghlal FC.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly coach has cited unresolved salary disputes that have also affected his technical team as his reason for leaving the club.



Mosimane leaves the Iranian outfit with his technical team of Maahier Davids, Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga, and Kyle Solomon, impacted by the club’s financial woes.

On Wednesday, the news of Mosimane’s exit from Esteghlal was confirmed by his management company, MT Sports Marketing & Management.



“Esteemed coach Pitso Mosimane has officially parted ways with Iranian topflight side Esteghlal FC, with immediate effect, due to unresolved issues regarding unpaid salaries owed to him and his technical team,” read a statement from MT Sports.

“Despite numerous opportunities provided by MT Sports Marketing & Management, Coach Pitso’s management team, to resolve the matter—starting with initial discussions with the former CEO of the club last year, followed by a formal default notice delivered on 1 January 2025—Esteghlal FC failed to address the issue.

“In good faith, coach Pitso and the technical team extended a 15-day deadline as per the FIFA rules, to allow the new CEO and Board time to familiarize themselves with the situation and remedy the outstanding payments.

“However, the club did not resolve within the deadlines they set for themselves. Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team are still owed more than two months’ salaries,” added the statement from MT Sports.

Mosimane leaves Esteghlal sitting in 11thposition in the Persian Gulf Pro League standings, having lost just three of their 10 league matches under his guidance.