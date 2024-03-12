Local Soccer

Sundowns to face Young Africans in Champions League quarterfinals

The quarterfinal draw was conducted in Cairo where the eight remaining teams were pitted against each other.

Caf Champions League trophy

The Caf Champions League has reached the quarterfinal stage. Weam MostafaBackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Tanzanian club Young Africans in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League, after the draw took place on Tuesday.

The draw was conducted in Cairo where the eight remaining teams were pitted against each other in the first knockout phase the two-legged ties.

The Brazilians were seeded in the draw by virtue of winning of their group and they managed to avoid some of the big hitters on the continent. They will also have the benefit of playing the second leg against the Tanzanian topflight champions at home.

The first leg is scheduled for later this month. The winners will progress to the semifinals. It’s that stage that Masandawana went out last season at the hands of Wydad Casablanca. 

While the Tshwane giants are still chasing their first Champions League title since 2016, defending champions Al Ahly have been pitted against another Tanzanian powerhouse in Simba FC. 

Tunisia’s only remaining team in the competition, Esperance de Tunis, will play ASEC Mimosas while TP Mazembe take on Petro de Luanda. 

