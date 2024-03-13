Orlando Pirates coach lands new role in Zimbabwe

Marange will be assisted by former Aces Academy head coach, Backlyfield Chivenga.

Orlando Pirates reserves coach Simon Marange has been appointed as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe U20 men’s team.



The Zimbabwean Football Association (ZIFA) announced Marange’s appointment through a statement on Tuesday.



“ZIFA is pleased to announce that Simon Marange has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the U20 men’s Zimbabwe national team,” read the association’s statement.



“Simon Marange currently serves as the Orlando Pirates reserve team coach.



“He was promoted from the U21s of Orlando Pirates whom he coached from 2020-2023. Between 2018-2020, Marange was the U17 coach of Orlando Pirates, winning the Future Champions Trophy, beating Osasuna, Club Brugge and Spartak Moscow on the way to the final in a tournament boasting the likes of FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid as former winners.



“He brings to Zimbabwe football, his strength and experience in working with elite youth players in their professional development phase, bridging the last step into professional football.



“Simon Marange will be assisted by former Aces Academy head coach, Backlyfield Chivenga.”



Meanwhile, ZIFA have also announced the appointment of former Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza as the Warriors’ interim coach.



“ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi.



“The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.



“Norman Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles. He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men’s senior national team.”



Mapeza, who coached Chippa between October 2019 and March 2020, will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi.