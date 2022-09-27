Sundowns Ladies captain wants team to fix mistakes

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies captain Zanele Nhlapho says luck was not on their side during their 1-0 to Tshwane University of Technology Ladies at TUT Stadium last Sunday.

This was Sundowns’ second defeat in the Hollywoodbets Super League (HWBSL) this season.



Former Banyana Banyana player Mary Ntsweng scored for TUT after coming on as a substitute, to hand the varsity Ladies the important win in the race for the Hollywoodbets Super League championship title.

“We knew that the game was not going to be easy, because us and TUT are fighting for the league. I think we played well as a team, but we didn’t have luck in front of goals. We fought from the first half and we created so many chances, but we didn’t put them in the back of the net. We have to keep our heads high, we saw what happened against UWC, we went to the drawing board and fixed our mistakes,” said the Sundowns Ladies skipper.

“It is all about going back and fixing our mistakes now (going into the next game). This league is very hard and like I’ve said before teams have improved. So, we have to soldier on and get things right starting at training.”Sundowns Ladies will be heading to Morocco for the Caf Women’s Champions League before the end of this month and with that in mind, Nhlapho says the team needs to remain focused after TUT defeat.

“As Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, we know that we are a good team, we must not look down on ourselves. We need to stay focused because very soon we will be going to the champions league,” she added.

Despite the loss, Banyana Ba Style remained top of the league table with 49 points, while second placed JVW FC have collected 45 points, level with TUT thanks to their victory over Sundowns Ladies.