Sundowns Ladies winger admits Super League is tougher this season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

This season’s Hollywoodbets Super League has become tougher, according to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies winger Chuene Morifi.

For the past two seasons, Sundowns Ladies were dominating the league and in their first season they went all the way to being crowned champions without losing a single game, while the following season they only lost one match.



Morifi admits that the level of competition this campaign has been intense.

“We knew it was not going to be easy, the league is getting more competitive and teams are waking up now and they are reinforcing their squads,” said the Sundowns Ladies player.

“When we get to the final third where we tend to make mistakes with the final pass. So, it is something that we need to work on so that we are able to break the low defensive block. But the work doesn’t stop now, we still have a long way to go. We will keep on working hard and pushing so that we are able to defend our title.”



Morifi and her Sundowns teammates are currently at the top of the log, but they only have a two points gap between them and second placed JVW FC, with the sides on 46 and 44 points respectively.

In their last game, Banyana Ba Style were held to a 1-1 draw by University of Western Cape, another side which has improved so well this campaign and they are in fourth place with 38 points.