What Folz brings to Sundowns, Mngqithi explains

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why he included Romain Folz into his technical staff as an assistant coach.

Folz appointment as Mngqithi’s assistant has been met with scepticism following his unsuccessful stints at AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants.

Mngqithi, however, believes he has brought a very good coach to Sundowns.



“To be honest with you, it’s just a shame in our country because when you didn’t do well with a team, sometimes you did well, but when the team decides to let you go, people make their own judgments,” said Mngqithi during an interview on Marawa Sports Worldwide this week.

“If you look at what Fohloza (Romain Folz) did at Marumo, the players he brought there. He brought [Junior] Dion who’s at AmaZulu, top player, he brought Toure, now at Stellenbosch, top player. He brought Lesiba Nku, who’s doing well with us at Sundowns.

“Just go back and look at the matches during his time at Marumo, then you will realise the quality and the ability of this young man.

“What I can tell you is that I’ve brought a very good coach next to me and even the ones that are talking negatively, one day they will understand that I don’t bring people because they are my own cousins or my uncles or what what.

“I know what I want from Romain and already he’s beginning to give that. The perspective from players has changed completely because they also listen to these voices that are misleading them.”

Folz endorsed by Arsene Wenger

Mngqithi added that the fact that Folz was endorsed by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that he is a good coach.



“If this boy can be recommended by Arsene Wenger, then he’s good enough because Arsene is not a pushover.

“He was brought to FIFA by Arsene Wenger but I kept in contact because I knew my next job was going to work with him. I trust his ability and demeanour,” commented Mngqithi.