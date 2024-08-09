Sundowns’ Mngqithi gives update on Lorch fitness

Thembinkosi Lorch is set to miss the start of the new season as he is not yet back in full training. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has given an injury update on Thembinkosi Lorch who continues to recover from a foot injury. The popular winger missed a couple of games towards the end of last season including the Nedbank Cup final loss to Orlando Pirates.

Lorch has since taken off his moonboot and he’s back in the training field. Although Mngqithi is encouraged by the progress of the 31-year-old, he’s expected to miss the MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

“To be honest, he (Lorch) has not started full training but he will probably do that by the end of next week. He will be in full training and once he’s there, he’ll be closer to helping us,” Mngqithi said.

“We believe that he will help us because the system we’re playing will probably give him a little bit of an edge and give us what he’s capable of.”

‘Always difficult’

Although the Brazilians are overwhelming favourites against Polokwane City, Mngqithi is not underestimating the Limpopo side. City punched above their weight class last season to pip Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs to a top eight position.

“It’s always difficult to prepare for a match and I always say that the most difficult matches in football are the ones where everybody expects you to win because you can’t afford to falter,” the 53-year-old cautioned.

“Those games need a lot of motivation because sometimes if players don’t understand the value in winning these matches … then they don’t deserve to be in an environment like this.

“We understand the complexities of playing games like this one and we played a draw against them last season. They didn’t lose a match in the last five matches of the season because of their style of play. Sometimes they go man to man and sometimes (they have) a line of five or six at the back so we must come up with a plan.”

Apart from Lorch, Divine Lunga is expected to also miss the start of the season. He was seen wearing an ankle protector ahead of the tricky encounter against Rise and Shine.