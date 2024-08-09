Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

9 Aug 2024

07:41 am

Sundowns’ Mngqithi gives update on Lorch fitness

'To be honest, he (Lorch) has not started full training,' said Mngqihi.

Thembinkosi Lorch - Mamelodi Sundowns

Thembinkosi Lorch is set to miss the start of the new season as he is not yet back in full training. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has given an injury update on Thembinkosi Lorch who continues to recover from a foot injury. The popular winger missed a couple of games towards the end of last season including the Nedbank Cup final loss to Orlando Pirates.

Lorch has since taken off his moonboot and he’s back in the training field. Although Mngqithi is encouraged by the progress of the 31-year-old, he’s expected to miss the MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

“To be honest, he (Lorch) has not started full training but he will probably do that by the end of next week. He will be in full training and once he’s there, he’ll be closer to helping us,” Mngqithi said.

“We believe that he will help us because the system we’re playing will probably give him a little bit of an edge and give us what he’s capable of.” 

‘Always difficult’

Although the Brazilians are overwhelming favourites against Polokwane City, Mngqithi is not underestimating the Limpopo side. City punched above their weight class last season to pip Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs to a top eight position.

“It’s always difficult to prepare for a match and I always say that the most difficult matches in football are the ones where everybody expects you to win because you can’t afford to falter,” the 53-year-old cautioned.

“Those games need a lot of motivation because sometimes if players don’t understand the value in winning these matches … then they don’t deserve to be in an environment like this.

“We understand the complexities of playing games like this one and we played a draw against them last season. They didn’t lose a match in the last five matches of the season because of their style of play. Sometimes they go man to man and sometimes (they have) a line of five or six at the back so we must come up with a plan.”

Apart from Lorch, Divine Lunga is expected to also miss the start of the season. He was seen wearing an ankle protector ahead of the tricky encounter against Rise and Shine. 

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Manqoba Mngqithi MTN8 Polokwane City F.C. Thembinkosi Lorch

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
Celebs And Viral Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother
News Zuma’s ‘struggle’ to privately prosecute Ramaphosa continues [VIDEO]
South Africa Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palm Ridge court
News SAA top executive faces criminal charges over sensitive data

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES