Sundowns look to roar in Al-Ahly’s den

Ntokozo Gumede

In six visits to Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns have only managed to chisel out one win against their Caf Champions League rivals. But given Masandawana’s rich vein of form, Sundowns have every reason to believe that they can upset the record holders in front of their home crowd.

Sundowns had a great start to this season’s group stages as they sit at the summit of the Group B, with six points from two games. Meanwhile, The Red Devils were stunned by Al Hilal last time out, losing 1-0 to Florent Ibenge’s side.

One player who has starred for The Brazilians against Al Ahly is goalkeeper Denis Onyango. He is unlikely to start this Saturday, however, as Ronwen Williams has become Rulani Mokwena’s number one choice in goal.

The veteran goalie says encounters with Al Ahly will forever be challenging.

“Everyone is looking forward to facing one of the biggest teams in Africa and it is always an interesting game when we face Al Ahly. It is becoming one of the biggest rivalries on the continent. We are happy that we are going to play them having already collected six points,” said Onyango.

“Playing them away from home is always a tough encounter. Not only on the pitch but from the moment we arrive at the airport and all the way to the hotel, the training ground as well. But we need to stay focused and win, because we know that when we win we … get to nine points and that takes us one step closer to the knockout stages,” he added.

Mailula magic

Onyango, who has won the Caf Player of the Year (based in Africa) award in 2016, is proud to see the progress of Cassius Mailula, who has appeared twice in the Caf Team of the Week. He is hopeful that the 21-year-old can be consistent to have his name in the hat for the big prize at the end of the tournament.

“Last week we had Ronwen, Teboho Mokoena and Cassius (in the team of the week) … this week we had Aubrey Modiba and Cassius, which shows that Cassius has been consistent. We’ve lost one member so we need more and I am hoping that after this round we will have four players, which will be good for the club. But it comes with hard work and consistency …. it is looking good at the moment,” said Onyango.