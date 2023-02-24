Mabena praises Chickelday’s impact at Pirates ahead of Soweto derby

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It was just for a couple of weeks, but Ndumiso Mabena believes striker coach Scott Chickelday left a huge impact at the club.

The Orlando Pirates striker also says competition for a place in the starting line-up is intense ahead of the DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The 35-years old Mabena praised Chickelday for the job he has done with the attacking players at the club, and says his work was visible in how the team started to play when he came around.

The former Royal AM player credited the striker coach for the goals which have been scored by Pirates recently, also stating that Kermit Erasmus’ first league goal of this season was due to the work done at training with Chickelday.

“What we do at matches is what we do at training and I’m happy with how we have done it in recent games. When Scott was here we did some drills and managed to score goals. So the competition (in the team) is high and everybody is ready,” said Mabena.

“He added a lot in the attacking department. I think the goals we scored when he was here were because of what we were doing at training. We worked on set pieces and the finishing. Look at Kermit Erasmus’ first goal in the league (against Stellenbosch FC), it’s because of those drills.

Quality

With Chickelday gone, Mabena says what he has taught them has stuck with them and adds that the Sea Robbers have plenty of quality upfront.

“Now he is gone we are still scoring, so we have learnt a lot from him,” added Mabena.

“We have a lot of quality upfront and anyone can play there, it doesn’t matter who is injured or available. Whoever gets a chance to play can score. Terrence Dzvukamanja has started scoring. Souaibou Marou will get his chance too after he only got a few minutes against Maritzburg United.”

Mabena hasn’t played much since being signed by Pirates in January. The striker has made only one appearance, coming on as a second half substitute against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Having tasted league action only once, he is certainly itching for game time, especially in the clash against rivals Chiefs, where many players tend to make a name for themselves and win the hearts of the supporters.