Sekhukhune looking to go all the way in MTN8

Captain Linda Mntambo says Sekhukhune United are looking to claim the MTN8 trophy and the R10-million prize money.



Babina Noko will host Cape Town City in a quarterfinal match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off is at 3pm).



Speaking ahead of the game, Mntambo said the players could do with the incentives that come with winning the cup competition.



“We are here because of the money. The talent is there and we are doing what we love and what makes us wake up every morning is that we need to put food on the table,” said Mntambo.

“With the MTN8, three four games give us an opportunity to win R10 million, which means incentives will come away should we win the tournament. Yes, it is an extra motivation… bonuses and stuff like that are a motivation.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got contracts to honour and we need to perform irrespective of the price money that is at stake and we still need to play for the badge.

“We play for the badge before the incentives but you can’t run away from knowing that if you win, there are incentives that you might receive,” Mntambo added.



Mntambo is hoping that Babina Noko will beat the Citizens and progress to the semifinals of the MTN8.

“If you look at our past seasons, we have been on a high and it always gets tougher. Last season we ended up fourth on the log, so that tells you where we need to improve. We are ready to face Cape Town City and we are hoping to get a good result,” said Mntambo.