Chiefs cannot ‘blink’ if they want to keep out Sundowns

'If we make even a small mistake they can score a goal,' said Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel says Chiefs cannot afford to relax for a second at the back against Sundowns. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel says Amakhosi cannot afford to take their eyes off the prize for a second when they go up against Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium this afternoon.

Chiefs’ fine start

Chiefs have made a fine start to the Betway Premiership season under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi. Amakhosi won their first two matches away from home against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu.

The seven-time reigning league champions are another prospect entirely. But. they are also one the 28 year-old Angolan has experience of playing against.

Miguel was part of the Petro Luanda side that lost to Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the Caf African Football League last October.

“I have big respect for Sundowns. They are a very good team, very organised with 11 talented players and maybe more on the bench,” said Miguel this week.

“So we must keep our focus high, and not even blink our eyes. If we make even a small mistake they can score a goal.”

Amakhosi were hammered 5-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in this corresponding fixture last season. That was a result that sealed the title for Masandawana, and contributed to Chiefs ending the season in 10th place, their lowest ever Premiership finish.

There are green shoots of recovery already with Nabi in charge, and with a host of new signings, including Miguel, coming in.

Chiefs’ secret weapon against Sundowns?

Perhaps the most high profile Chiefs signing is Gaston Sirino. He will surely have a point to prove against Sundowns. The Tshwane giants deemed him surplus to requirements at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old has already impressed against Gallants and AmaZulu, scoring his first Amakhosi goal against Usuthu on Wednesday evening.

“Sirino had good times at Sundowns and we are very lucky to have him on our side,” added Miguel.

“We have settled ideas for him to try and help the team achieve the three points, not only against Sundowns. In the first two games (he did well), and hopefully he will also be a good weapon for us against Sundowns.”

Miguel is also full of praise for his central defensive partner Rushwin Dortley, also a new signing, with the young Bafana defender forming a solid-looking partnership with the Angolan.

“Dortley is a talented player, he is young and he is very humble. He likes to listen, which is very important … young players have to listen.

“He is a fantastic player and human and I am very happy for him. He has been doing great, not only for Chiefs but also for the national team.”