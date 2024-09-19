Morena insists Sundowns’ Champions League tie is not won yet

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Nokutenda Mangezi of Supersport United during the Betway Premiership match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 17 September 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Thapelo Morena is adamant that Mamelodi Sundowns will not take Mbabane Swallows for granted, despite holding a 4-0 lead from the first leg of their final Caf Champions League group stage qualifier.

Lucas Moripe will play host to the second leg on Saturday night, with kick-off scheduled for 6 pm.

“The most important thing for us as players is to focus our minds on the game and not take it for granted because we’re 4-0 up,” Morena said.

“Like the coach said, it will be a difficult one. They have quick players and we made sure (in the first leg) that we scored early and contained them and played our normal football.”

Morena is constantly in and out the star-studded side but always puts up a 5-star performance whenever he’s called upon. The versatile international, who can play at both right back or as an attacking winger, says he has always put the club first ahead of his own personal ambitions.

“I think for me, the most important thing is the badge. We’re playing for a big team that we all know we have to put in the right space,” Morena reasoned.

“It’s not all about me, it’s about the team and supporting one another on the field. Even if I don’t play and there’s a player playing in my position, I’m going to give him respect and advise him on how to improve. Next time it might be me and I’ll also need help and If I don’t give then I won’t receive.”

With such a tight schedule every season, Morena highlights the importance of living a clean life outside of football. Sundowns will also play in the Caf African Football League and the FIFA Club World Cup next year.

“It’s what you do off the pitch because normally we play every three days. It’s how you recover and what you eat (that is important) but for me mostly it’s about spending time with my family, trying to improve and watching a lot of football. Recovery is one of the most important things, training well and giving your best on the pitch,” he concluded.