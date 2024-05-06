Sundowns’ Mokwena praises ‘mentality monsters’

'They are real mentality monsters and mad dogs so I'm very proud of them,' said Mokwena.

Rulani Mokwena has branded his players as ‘mentality monsters’ after they reached the Nedbank Cup final thanks to a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

The Brazilians are on course for a league and cup double having clinched the DStv Premiership championship last Thursday.

Sundowns will play Orlando Pirates in the final that takes place at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.

“Let me congratulate Stellenbosch FC, I think they’ve had an incredible season and the work of Steve Barker and his tehcnical team is amazing,” he said.

“I also want to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns for getting into our third cup final this season. It has not been an easy season but we have done exceptionally well.

“I’m very proud of everybody involved and this special group of players are unbelievable. I don’t know how they keep on doing this by going every three days. They are real mentality monsters and mad dogs so I’m very proud of them. I think they deserve to be in the final.”

It will be a repeat of the MTN8 final that the Buccaneers won on penalties earlier this season. Mokwena emphasised the importance remaining consistent leading up to the game.

‘We need to arrive in good form’

“We have to arrive for the game in a good space. That’s the most important thing, we need to arrive in good form and confidence,” he added.

“That’s the best way to arrive in a final also knowing that you’re going to be playing against a very good side.”

Mamelodi Sundowns’ next game is a DStv Premiership meeting with Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.

Masandawana are on target for a record breaking season, with an ‘invincible’ league campaign within their grasp, as well as the 72 points that would break their own record for a total points haul in a 16-team PSL season.