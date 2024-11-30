Sundowns rout Sekhukhune to bounce back to winning ways

Arthur Sales of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates after scoring a goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 30 November 2024 © Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are back to winning ways thanks to a 3-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership match that was played at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.



United defender Tresor Yamba scored an own-goal in the first half while Arthur Sales opened his Sundowns account from the penalty spot shortly after the break.

The defending league champions have snapped a run of two games without a win following the defeat to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final last Saturday and the goalless draw at home to AS Maniema Union in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

Yamba put the ball into his own net in 22nd minute while trying to clear Aubrey Modiba’s low cross into the box but he skewed his effort to hand the Brazilians the lead. Sales, who has come under some scrutiny from a faction of Sundowns supporters, scored two minutes into the second half after Iqraam Rayners won a penalty for the home team.

Sekhukhune will feel aggrieved as television replays showed that goalkeeper Badra Sangare didn’t make contact with Rayners inside the box but referee Eugene Mdluli pointed to the spot in what would go down as a controversial moment of the game.

Rayners sealed the victory with composed finish inside the box on the stroke of full-time. The former Stellenbosch FC man has now scored four league goals in the colours of Sundowns following the high-profile move from the cape winelands side at the beginning of the season.

On the balance of play, Masandawana deserved the win against a lacklustre Sekhukhune side that didn’t do enough to get something out of the game. Their best chances of the game fell to Keletso Makgalwa and Vuyo Letlapa but Ronwen Williams produced two good chances to deny them.

The win sees the Tshwane giants leapfrog Orlando Pirates to move back on top of the log standings. The Buccaneers will reclaim pole position if they avoid a defeat against Stellies on Sunday.

On the other hand, Babina Noko remain in eighth position and their coach Lehlohonolo Seema will be slightly concerned with his charges’ poor showing in the capital city.

Sekhukhune have now recorded back-to-back league defeats. They came into the game against Sundowns on the back of a 3-1 loss to TS Galaxy.