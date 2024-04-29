Sundowns seek redemption in Galaxy clash

'We are playing a very good side in very good form,' said Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa.

Mosa Lebusa says Sundowns are looking for redemption against TS Galaxy. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their Caf Champions League exit when they host TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership on Monday evening at Loftus Stadium.

Masandawana were beaten 1-0 by Esperance at the same venue on Saturday, as they went out at the semifinal stage in the Champions League for the second successive year, losing 2-0 on aggregate to the Tunisian giants.

“Coming from the Champions League exit we were a bit low,” said defender Mosa Lebusa.

“But 24 hours have passed, so now we are looking forward to the next game, where we have to redeem ourselves.

“We still have the league (DStv Premiership) to play for. We are playing a very good side in very good form.”

This is the first meeting of Sundowns and Galaxy in the league this season, though Galaxy did knock Sundowns out in the last 32 of the Carling Black Label Knockout.

War-of-words

That game in October sparked a war-of-words between Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena and Galaxy mentor Sead Ramovic,

Mokwena commented afterwards that he was without any of his Bafana Bafana players, who were not yet back from international duty.

Ramovic later lambasted Mokwena for undermining the Rockets’ achievement, pointing out that Sundowns still had a team of top quality players on the pitch for that match.

In a press conference in the New Year, Ramovic then accused Mokwena of having screamed at him down the phone in an expletive-laden rant in November.

Matters have quietened down since, so it remains to be seen exactly how much love is lost when the two meet on the sidelines again on Monday.