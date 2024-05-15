Mokoena ‘not close’ to finalising new deal with Sundowns

Binkin has dismissed reports that suggest that Mokoena and Sundowns are close to finalising a new deal.

Teboho Mokoena and Mamelodi Sundowns are still locked in negotiations over a new deal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Teboho Mokoena’s agent, Glyn Binkin, has dismissed reports that they are close to finalising a new deal with Mamelodi Sundowns.



This comes after reports emerged suggesting that Mokoena and Sundowns are close to finalising the deal. Makaab, however, says this is far from the truth.

“We were rather surprised and disappointed to read in the media, reports emanating from sources close to Sundowns that discussions between the parties in respect of a new deal are on track and we are close to finalising such a deal,” Binkin told SABC Sport.

“We have purposely stayed out of the media out of respect to Sundowns and the sensitivity around the negotiations, but feel it necessary to correct what has been said and written, and therefore set the record straight so as not to mislead anyone.

“We have been in discussions and negotiations since November, and sadly are no closer to finalising a new deal, which has led to a lot of frustration and disappointment for both myself and my client in this regard,” commented Binkin.

Binkin also added that they remain hopeful that Sundowns will present a revised offer to them soon.

“However, we are hopeful the club will present a revised offer, which will bring this to finality and in the best interests of all concerned, so that the player can continue producing Man of the Match performances for Sundowns for years to come.”



Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi this week, Sundowns have put up a strict ‘not for sale’ sign on Mokoena, as conversations with the midfielder continue over a new deal.

This website understands that a formal offer came in for Mokoena from an overseas club, but that Masandawana were not even prepared to look at it.