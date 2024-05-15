On-loan Spurs duo set to return to Pirates and Sundowns

Spurs were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship last weekend.

On-loan Boitumelo Radiopane and Luvuyo Phewa will return to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively following Cape Town Spurs‘ relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).



Mike Makaab, who represents the two players, has confirmed.

Radiopane and Phewa, who helped Spurs get promotion to the DStv Premiership in the 2022/23 MFC season, saw their loan deals extended by Spurs, but they could not help the club retain their top flight status.

Now Makaab has confirmed that both players will now return to their mother clubs.

“Well, the two players that we represent are actually loan players, that’s Boitumelo Radiopane and Luvuyo Phewa. They will return to their respective clubs,” Makaab told Gagasi FM.

“Vuyo to Mamelodi Sundowns and Radiopane back to Orlando Pirates. So, we’re in the… let’s say fortunate position, that we have players at the club that we have to really concern ourselves about.

“But, it’s a sad day. Because the club has a big heritage. I thought that they would have strengthened the team with a few more experienced players, early on and then given themselves more of a chance to retain their PSL status.



“Sadly, it wasn’t to be and they have to work hard now to get back into the top flight now of South African football,” added Makaab.



Spurs, who are currently at the bottom of the DStv Premiership with 19 points after 28 games, were relegated to the MFC after 15th-placed Richards Bay FC registered a shock win over Orlando Pirates last Saturday.