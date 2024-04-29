Chiefs to miss key defender for Sundowns showdown

Kaizer Chiefs will be without key defender Edmilson Dove when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership showdown at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

The Mozambican 29 year-old, who was Chiefs’ only representative at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast earlier this year, has been a regular in the heart of the defence for Amakhosi since November, but will miss this game through suspension after picking up a booking in the 2-1 win over SuperSport United on Saturday.

The absence of Dove means Cavin Johnson, who named an unchanged side against Matsatnsantsa, will have to shuffle his pack a little for the meeting with Masandawana.

Ngcobo absence

Njabulo Ngcobo has not been in the Chiefs squad for their last two matches, and it remains to be seen if he returns for Thursday’s match, while Zitha Kwinika is another option for Johnson. Kwinika did come off the bench right at the end of the victory over SuperSport.

It does seem unlikely the Chiefs head coach will tinker too much with his team elsewhere, on the back of just a second win in all competitions in 2024.

That means Mduduzo Shabalala is likely to continue in an attacking midfield role after his winner against Matsatsantsa, while Chiefs may well also stick their front three of Ashley Du Preez, Pule Mmodi, and Christian Saile, who picked up the Man-of-the-Match Award in Polokwane on Saturday