'The team is known to be winning so many matches, but just one draw turns into a funeral,' Kekana said.

Hlompho Kekana has urged Mamelodi Sundowns to ignore the outside noise as they prepare for their titanic clash against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Sundowns look to bounce back

The Brazilians host their old rivals in the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout, looking to return to winning ways following their CAF Super Cup final defeat to USM Alger before the FIFA international break.

Another defeat for Sundowns could spell trouble for head coach Miguel Cardoso, who is already under immense pressure from sections of the club’s supporters following their disappointing performances in CAF competitions.

Kekana, a legendary figure at Chloorkop following a trophy-laden spell that spanned more than a decade, wants his former team to remain focused on themselves.

“I feel for the boys because they are playing in a team of overachievers where the team is known to be winning so many matches, but just one draw turns into a funeral,” Kekana said on the latest episode of the Pitchside Podcast.

“People can make so much noise if you are not aware of the space you are in. I believe that when you look at the boys and the level they are operating in, they need to be reminded of that because maybe they are not aware.”

Despite their struggles on the continent, Cardoso’s charges have already secured the MTN8 this season and currently sit at the top of the Betway Premiership standings.

They are still in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup following a high-profile victory over Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ahli, which saw them lift the African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

As a consequence of the standards they have established over the years, Kekana reckons it’s only normal that Sundowns are always one bad performance away from calamity in the eyes of the public

‘People are watching everything that you do’

“When you’re operating at a level of excellence, people are watching everything that you do and they want you to come to their level,” he added.

“In some matches, they will try to make it difficult for you. You will win 5-0 and people say that you’re not playing that well. They are looking for something to disrupt you with.”

The PSL has already announced that the tickets for Amakhosi’s visit to the capital have sold out, with Sunday’s encounter scheduled to kick off at 3.30pm.