Sundowns’ Williams and Pirates’ Maswanganyi win big at PSL Awards

Williams takes home the Footballer of the Season Award.

Ronwen Williams was named PSL Footballer of the Season on Sunday. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Orlando Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi were both major winners when the Premier Soccer League awards were handed out on Sunday evening.

Williams took home the coveted Footballer of the Season Award, voted for by the DStv Premiership coaches, the Masandawana and Bafana shot-stopper taking the award ahead of teammate Teboho Mokoena and Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners.

Williams also won the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season Award, after a campaign in which Sundowns conceded just 11 goals in 30 matches.

Maswanganyi, after a wonderful season with Pirates, in which they lifted the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, won three awards – the Players Player of the Season Award, the DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season Award, and the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Award.

Mofokeng’s moment

Maswanganyi’s teammate at the Buccaneers Relebohile Mofokeng also won two awards – the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season Award and the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player Award.

Buccaneers goalkeeper Sipho Chaine won the MTN8 Last Man Standing Award and Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa also won the DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer Award.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Grant Kekana won DStv Premiership Defender of the Season, while Masandawana head coach Rulani Mokwena won the Coach of the Season Award.

The Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament Award went to Stellenbosch’s Devin Titus.