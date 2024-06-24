Moroccan giants show interest in discarded Sundowns striker

Nassir only made three appearances in all competitions for Sundowns this season.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Abubeker Nassir has attracted interest from Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, Phakaaathi has learnt.



The 24-year-old Ethiopian striker is without a club after he was released by Sundowns following an unsuccessful two-year stay at the Chloorkop-based.



Even though the club has not officially confirmed his exit, Phakaaathi has it on good authority that Nassir has been released by Sundowns.

But a source has revealed that Nassir could soon find himself playing in the Botola Pro 1 league under former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer at Raja.

“Coach Zinnbauer is a fan of Nassir and likes his style of play very much and has asked his Raja bosses to begin talks with him,” said the source.

Nassir joined the Brazilians from Ethiopian Coffee Addis Abeba in February 2022, but was loaned back to the Ethiopian side for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

He then officially started his Sundowns journey in June 2022, but spent most of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season nursing a knee injury. Nassir, however, managed to find the back of the net four times in the 14 games played that season.



The Ethiopian striker once again found himself on the sidelines, nursing the self-same injury in the 2023/24 season and only managed to make only three appearances in all competitions for Sundowns.

Sundowns then decided to cut their losses and release Nassir from his contract this month.