Swallows chairman taunts Chiefs ahead of Soweto derby

'They (Chiefs) are fighting to go above Morgan Mammila. Imagine a big institution fighting to just go above Morgan,' said David Mogashoa on X.

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has been dishing it out to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s DStv Premiership clash. Picture: Backpagepix.

Moroka Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has been doing his best to wind up Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Saturday’s DStv Premiership Sowet derby between the Birds and Amakhosi.

Mogashoa wasted no time having a poke at Chiefs’ lowly position on the DStv Premiership table and took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

This picture was taken on Sunday afternoon ..



Toyota Quantum driver Leading the Kaizer Chiefs way out of Dobsonville.



Moroka Swallows vs Kaizer Chiefs.



They are fighting to go above Morgan Mammila. Imagine a big institution fighting to just go above Morgan 😫😫😫.



No Mercy… pic.twitter.com/mes2MTwLkN — David Mogashoa (@DavidMogashoa) November 24, 2023

He posted a picture of Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr sitting in a dugout and wrote:

“This picture was taken on Sunday afternoon (Chiefs play Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium this Sunday). Toyota Quantum driver Leading the Kaizer Chiefs way out of Dobsonville.

“Moroka Swallows vs Kaizer Chiefs. They are fighting to go above Morgan Mammila. Imagine a big institution fighting to just go above Morgan.”

“No Mercy on Sunday. Ke thupa fela. Whwippiii.”

Morgan Mamilla is, of course, the head coach of Chippa United, who are currently a point clear of Chiefs in 9th place, with Amakhosi one position below them.

Steve Komphela’s Swallows are in 5th, four points ahead of Chiefs, with two games in hand on Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi.

More jibes

Just before his dig painting Kaizer Motaung Jnr as a bus driver, Mogashoa teased Chiefs about playing in the relegation play-offs.

“We go into this Fixture sitting 5th on the log. They are 10th. If they lose this match and the clubs below them win … they will know what’s sitting alone at the playoffs feel like,’ wrote the Swallows chairman.

We go into this Fixture sitting 5th on the log.



They are 10th. If they lose this match and the clubs below them win. They will know what’s sitting alone at the playoffs feel like. #AmaFanDayz pic.twitter.com/Gpsc2WYVl7 November 24, 2023

Swallows had to survive relegation via the play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 season, but are playing well in the current campaign under new head coach Steve Komphela. Swallows have lost just two matches in the league this season, but Mogashoa will have to hope his jokes do not come back to haunt him against Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi on Saturday.