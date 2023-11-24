Pirates look to continue winning streak against Richards Bay

Pirates have been boosted by victories in their last two DStv Premiership matches.

A strong finish to the year will be good for Orlando Pirates, says defender Nkosinathi Sibisi as the Buccaneers prepare for a meeting with Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

The Pirates defender is adamant their next six games before the end of the year will be vital for them as they look to move up the log.

Pirates face Richards Bay after recording two wins in a row in the DStv Premiership, having beaten Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs before the Fifa international break.

“Our next few games will be important for us to get maximum points because we want to move up the log. That will be good for the team and it will also take us into the new year with a lot of confidence,” said the Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender.

“We got very good wins before the international break and they were a huge morale-booster for us. We now have Richards Bay coming up and we know that it is going to be an interesting match. But we always prepare well for every match that we play. And are always going into each game with only one thing in mind, to get a win.”

Soweto derby joy

Sibisi says winning the Soweto derby in their last game was a sign of how determined the players are to do well and they are happy that they managed to make the fans of the club happy.

“Winning the derby was great for us and I think it’s something that we really needed to do looking at our past results against Chiefs. But most importantly, it’s a game that we needed to go out there and win for our fans. The level of support that we get from them (fans) is amazing and they should know that we appreciate them,” he added.

Pirates have so far collected 15 points from 10 league games, putting them in seventh place on the league table.

They are facing the struggling Natal Rich Boyz side who are second from the bottom of the log after only securing nine points from 12 matches.