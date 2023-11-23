Swallows are only thinking about beating Chiefs

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela has brought a fresh mindset to the team, where the mere thought of losing is off the table.

This season, Swallows have shown commendable performances under Komphela’s leadership, and midfielder Tlakusani Mthethwa spilled the beans on the secret sauce.

In a media briefing before the much-anticipated DStv Premiership showdown with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, Mthethwa shared that Komphela is dead set against any losses.

“Each and every game has pressure for us because our coach needs all the wins that he can get,” said Mthethwa.

Before moving to Swallows at the beginning of the current season, Komphela was at the all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns.

“If we draw, he is not happy at all because he comes from a winning club and has had that implanted in his DNA…

Winning in Komphela’s DNA

“That he has to get three points in each and every game. So, I cannot say that playing Chiefs brings us pressure.

“We knew long ago that we will play Kaizer Chiefs, so we have been preparing for the game.

“It might bring a little more pressure because the supporters will be out in full force at Dobsonville, but some of us are used to that.

“But we will need to guide those who are not used to such types of games, with that fan capacity.”

Mthethwa said when the season started, they planned for all the games to see where they can settle for a point, and where it is not acceptable.

Swallows dropped points, Komphela unhappy

He highlighted that having messed up in their last game and allowing Polokwane City to steal a point, they now have to make up for that against Chiefs.

“We have a plan and we know where we might have to settle for a point and where we have to get three points – there is no room for loss with us.

“There are two games that the coach mentioned that we were supposed to win.

“And the fact that we didn’t win those, and going to this one having dropped points against Polokwane, I guess you know what that means.

“We are going to this game and we need to win because it is our home game. There is no excuse for us to settle for a point, let alone lose.”