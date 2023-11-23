Malesela boost Baroka squad with experienced Hlongwane

Hlongwane joins Baroka on one-year deal with an option to extend.

Baroka FC have confirmed the signing of former TS Galaxy winger Lifa Hlongwane.

Bakgaga’s acquisition of Hlongwane comes at a crucial time for the club, as they look to build a formidable and consistent side after positive results since the arrival of Dan Malesela at the club.

Hlongwane joins the Motsepe Foundation Championship side after parting ways with Galaxy in October. According to reports, the winger had a fallout with Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic.

Baroka announced Hlongwane’s signing on Wednesday.

“Baroka FC announces the signing of former TS Galaxy and Black Leopards winger Lifa Hlongwane on a one-year deal with an option to extend,” the club wrote on their social media platforms.

The Limpopo-based club have improved immensely under the guidance of Malesela, especially after a poor start in the National First Division (NFD).

Baroka are on a seven games unbeaten run since Malesela joined the club, with the team winning five games – beating the likes of Leopards, Milford United, Venda Football Academy, Hungry Lions and log leaders Orbit College, while registering two draws against Upington City FC and Marumo Gallants.

The team’s good displays have seen them jump to fourth place on the league standings, with 20 points from 12 matches.

They are just two points behind leaders Orbit, who are on 22 points from the same number of matches as the race for the championship title and promotion continues.



Hlongwane will be available for selection for the club in their next game when they host NB La Masia on Sunday.