Pirates make decision on Lorch after court decision

"Having said that the Club has removed Thembinkosi Lorch from all Club activities," read the statement.

Orlando Pirates have removed Thembinkosi Lorch from the club squad after he was given a suspended sentence and a fine by the court for assault. (Picture: (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have issued an official statement on Thembinkosi Lorch following the court decision on his assault charge.



ALSO READ: Bartlett pays tribute to Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung



Lorch was this week, handed a three-year direct imprisonment sentence – suspended for five years – and a R100 000 fine after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.



Following the court sentence, Pirates have decided to remove Lorch from the club squad until December 12.



The full club statement:

“Orlando Pirates Football Club has noted the conclusion of legal proceedings involving our player, Thembinkosi Lorch. Consistent with Orlando Pirates Rules and Pledge, articulated in the statement the club issued when the legal proceedings commenced, the Club is commencing its internal process,” read the statement from the club.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is at all times mindful of its obligation as a result of the employer-employee relationship it has with the players. The Club also handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy – where the players would be punished twice for the same offence.”

“The above are consistent with the club values without which the club would not function judiciously. Having said that the Club has removed Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until December 12. Orlando Pirates Football Club is grateful to its sponsors, supporters and the broader community for the space that you have provided in ensuring the rule of law and the clubs value system play out without hindrance.”

As a result, Lorch will miss three fixtures for the club during his time away, starting with their league tie against Richards Bay FC on Saturday.

The other fixtures the winger will be missing is against Moroka Swallows FC on 5 December and the team’s clash with TS Galaxy on 9 December.

ALSO READ: Sundowns success driven by Motsepe’s vision -Tshabalala

It’s not clear at this stage if he will be available for the last three fixtures before the end of the year against Golden Arrows, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC.