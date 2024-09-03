‘We do our homework’ – Barker on Rayners move to Sundowns

Barker says they are still looking to sign more players.

Steven Barker, head coach of Stellenbosch FC and Iqraam Rayners holding the Carling Knockout trophy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 16, 2023. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Steve Barker has suggested that Stellenbosch FC could make another signing during the current transfer period following the departure of striker Iqraam Rayners.

Last week, Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed that the 28-year-old Bafana Bafana striker has signed a long-term deal with the club.

Speaking after Stellies’ victory over the self-same Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal second-leg clash in Durban this past weekend, Barker said the club knew that Rayners could potentially leave them after “such a great season”.



“We felt a player like Rayners would always be problematic to keep after such a great season. So, we do our homework,” Barker told the media at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Stellies, who also lost Deano Van Rooyen to Orlando Pirates, Qobolwakhe Sibande to TS Galaxy, and Mervin Boji to Cape Town Spurs, have made some signings to replace the players who have left the club.

Stellies to make more signings

The Cape Winelands outfit has so far added Sanele Barnes (from Richards Bay), Lehlohonolo Mojela (from TS Galaxy), and Ashley Cupido (from Cape Town Spurs) to their squad.

Even though he is happy with his new signings, Barker says they are still looking to sign more players.

“Mojela is doing well, Sanele is doing well, Ashley just arrived, and I know he will do well. We’ll still look to strengthen in one or two other departments before the window closes.”

The Premier Soccer League transfer window closes on Friday, 20 September.

Barker hails ‘incredible’ Stellies

Meanwhile, Barker has hailed his charges for reaching the final of the MTN8.



This after Stellies beat Sundowns 2-0 on aggregate to boo their spot in the final where they will meet Orlando Pirates who overcame Cape Town City in the other semifinal clash.



“The top eight is one of the hardest competitions to get to a final. To be able to get past a team like Mamelodi Sundowns over two legs is just incredible for us as a team.”