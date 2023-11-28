Three Banyana Banyana players in the race for Caf Player of the Year Award

Andile Dlamini, Thembi Kgatlana and Hilda Magaia are among 10 players nominated for the accolade.

Three Banyana Banyana players remain in the running for the prestigious Caf Women’s Player of the Year award after Caf announced the shortlist for the 2023 Caf awards.

Andile Dlamini, Thembi Kgatlana and Hilda Magaia are among 10 players nominated for the accolade, with Kgatlana looking to win the award for the second time having won it back in 2018 following her sterling year with Banyana.

In the same category, four-time winner Assisat Oshoala of Nigeria and Barcelona in Spain is also among the nominees for the gong.

Meanwhile, Banyana keeper Dlamini has also been nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Year award, along with teammate Kaylin Swart.

Banyana are currently in Ivory Coast where they are set to play against Burkina Faso in the first leg of the final round of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) on Thursday.

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon, Interzionale Milano)

Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante, Las Planas)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS Far)

Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS Far)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies)

Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Imane Abdelahad (Morocco, SC Casablanca)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS Far)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Kaylin Swart (South Africa, JVW FC)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens)

Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa, University of Johannesburg FC)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Mehdi El Qaichouri (SC Casablanca)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

National Team of the Year (Women)

Morocco

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Zambia

Club of the Year (Women)

Ampem Darkoa (Ghana)

AS FAR (Morocco)

SC Casablanca (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

JKT Queens (Tanzania)