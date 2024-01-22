Three things we learned from Bafana’s win over Namibia

Themba Zwane steps up to the mark, and Percy Tau shows his leadership skills.

Bafana Bafana have finally arrived at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire and they have done so in emphatic style. They produced a clinical performance to beat Namibia 4-0 in the second game of Group E to erase the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mali.

Phakaaathi football writer Katlego Modiba looks at the three things we learnt from a game in which Bafana could simply not afford another slip up.

Themba Zwane magic

Themba Zwane (R) celebrates with Thapelo Morena after scoring his team’s second goal. Picture: Fadel Senna / AFP

Themba Zwane’s brace set Bafana on their way to the 4-0 rout in what was a must-win game for South Africa if they wanted to put themselves in with a shout of reaching the knockout phase.

Zwane has won almost every competition on the continent but the AFCON is the one that has alluded him having previously played at two tournaments, first in 2015 and 2019.

Bafana needed some of their big players to show resolve following the loss to Mali and the 34-year-old delivered a masterclass in Korhogo. It was a night where Hugo Broos’ charges were relentless and he was rightfully named the man of the match.

If this current team are to emulate the class of ’96 and go all the way in the competition, then Zwane will have a big say in it. His creativity is simply unmatched and once he starts dancing, then the whole team moves to his rhythm.

Bafana showed character under pressure

The team showed that they can rise to the occasion and block out all the noise when put under pressure. Bafana had their backs against the wall and they needed to respond to the false start against Mali. It was never going to be easy taking on a Namibian side that was high on confidence after they recorded 1-0 upset against Tunisia.

Questions were asked of Bafana’s mentality and if they belonged amongst the big boys on the continent. The answer was a resounding one. Equatorial Guinea is the only other nation to have scored four goals at the tournament when they beat Guinea-Bissau 4-2. To score four unanswered goals is a huge statement of intent by a team that many have tipped to at least reach the semi-final. Bafana have recorded the biggest winning margin at the tournament so far.

Percy Tau leadership

Percy Tau (L) scores his team’s first goal from the penalty spot. Picture: Fadel Senna / AFP

Tau proved why he’s the current CAF Inter-club Player of the Year. He came into the game still haunted by the ghost of missing the penalty against Mali and when Bafana were awarded another spot kick, many would have disappeared into the shadows to let someone else step up.

Tau took the responsibility and this time, he made no mistake to put Bafana ahead and redeem himself. He showed why he’s one of the best players on the continent. The Al-Ahly forward had been a subject of intense scrutiny on social media before the game but his leadership on the pitch remained unshaken.

Apart from the composure he showed from the penalty spot, the 29-year-old also had a great game and Broos will be hoping that his star player continues to shine against Tunisia on Wednesday.