Broos delighted with emphatic victory as Bafana maul Namibia

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was happy that Bafana Bafana overcame a nervous start to execute their game plan superbly in a 4-0 hammering of Namibia at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday.

Namibia put Bafana under pressure in the early stages at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo, but a 12th minute penalty from Percy Tau settled the team down and a Themba Zwane brace meant that Bafana effectively killed the game off by half time.

Subsitute Thapelo Maseko added another in the second half as South Africa put their fate very much in their own hands, going into Wednesday’s final Group E match against Tunisia.

“We know we had to win the game today to have some chance of going through to the group stages,” said Broos, whose side lost their opening match 2-0 to Mali.

“So we were a bit nervous in the beginning of the game, but …. certainly after the first goal we were released and we played a good game.

“We did a good analysis of our opponent and showed our players where their weaknesses and strongest points were. They are very dangerous from long balls, so we trained for that, and they were not that dangerous today.”

Big margins

As well as the win, Broos was also happy with the margin of victory, as goal difference could yet prove vital in making the last 16.

“It was important for goal difference and a boost in confidence against of the game on Wednesday, against a very strong opponent who also have to win to stay here in the Ivory Coast. We will prepare the team very well and let’s hope we are ready on Wednesday.”

A win over Tunisia will guarantee Bafana a place in the last 16, while a point is also likely to send Bafana through. Even a loss to Tunisia could get Bafana through, as long as Namibia do not beat Mali in the other final Group E match, though that would depend on Broos’ men being one of the best four third-place finishers in the group stages.