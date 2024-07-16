Timm and Dlamini reflect on win over Sevilla

"We hardly get any rest with two sessions a day and to reward ourselves, this is what we deserve,” Timm said.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm is understandably happy with the pre-season tour of Spain following the 2-0 win over La Liga outfit Sevilla FC on Monday. Although it was a friendly match, the Buccaneers will take confidence from the win as they prepare for the 2023-2024 DStv Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Matthews backs Campbell to achieve more than McCarthy

Timm gave Pirates the lead after 21 minutes when he flicked the ball past Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on the near post from a Relebohile Mofokeng corner kick. Kabelo Dlamini sealed the victory for the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup champions with a superb curled effort into the top corner with nine minutes left.

“This is all the hard work we’ve put in so far and everyone knows how tough it has been in camp. We hardly get any rest with two sessions a day and to reward ourselves, this is what we deserve,” Timm said to Pirates media after the match.

“I’m just happy with the execution of what we have been doing in training. [It is] not so much [about] the result because that’s the cherry on top but the execution of the tactics that we’ve been working on, our fitness and also the set-pieces.”

The seven-time UEFA Europa League champions were without majority of their first team players including Jesus Navas who was part of the Spain national team that won the 2024 European Championships but established stars such as Suso, Lucas Ocampos and Kike Salas were on the pitch.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made wholesale changes at the beginning of the second half with new Angolan signing Gilberto also getting run. Dlamini replaced Karim Kimvuidi and made the desired impact as the Soweto giants registered the morale boosting win.

“It was a tough game but I’m happy we managed to push with the guys. For me, it was my first game of the pre-season and I’m happy that I managed to get a goal playing a team like Sevilla. I’m glad we managed to cope defensively and I hope we’ll get back to South Africa and keep pushing,” Dlamini concluded.

ALSO READ:

This was Pirates’ second match in Europe following the 2-2 draw against English championship side Plymouth Argyle who are now coached by Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.