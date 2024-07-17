Betway set to replace DStv as PSL title sponsor?

Speculation has been rife that DStv and the PSL are set to part ways.

With the new DStv Premiership season set to start in under a month’s time, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is reportedly trying to find a new title sponsor to replace DStv.



Speculation has been rife that DStv and the PSL are set to part ways after the League sent a letter to clubs earlier this month asking them to postpone printing the DStv logo on the sleeves of their respective jerseys ahead of the new season.

This is despite the fact that the sponsorship, which was signed in 2020, still has a year left in it.

And now SABC Sport reports that the PSL is currently in advanced talks to replace DStv as title sponsor.

“This will come as a huge shock to the football fraternity considering the service company operated by Multichoice still has a year remaining on a deal that was struck in September 2020 after taking over from ABSA.

“Betway, the online gambling company, has been mentioned as a strong candidate,” reported the public broadcaster.



DStv has been the League’s title sponsor since 2007 after the PSL and Absa parted ways.



In 2020 the PSL and DStv renewed their partnership for a further five years.



It’s unclear at this stage if the parties will terminate this deal before the 2024/25 season starts or if they will part ways in June next year.