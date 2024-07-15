Matthews backs Campbell to achieve more than McCarthy

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has made a bold prediction about rising prospect Shandre Campbell following his dream move to Belgian side Club Brugge. The 18-year-old will ply his trade in Europe following a stellar 2023-2024 campaign in the DStv Premiership.

Campbell, who was nominated for young player of the season, made 20 league appearances and scored two goals for Matsatsantsa a Pitori. Matthews believes the United academy product will in the future surpass Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar’s achievements abroad.

McCarthy is arguably South Africa’s most successful export following stints in Holland, Spain, Portugal and England. He won the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto before another hugely successful spell with English club Blackburn Rovers.



“My message to him has been the same since he was 15 years old. He’s a beautiful kid with an amazing disposition, he is very respectful and humble. Everything you’d want to see in a human being, Shandre has it,” Matthews told the club’s media team.



“My relationship with him has been very close in terms of keeping his eye on the ball and me saying ‘you will play in the English Premier League and you will be the best South African player that has played in the premier league’ and I really believe this.



“Steven Pienaar and Benni McCarthy were probably the last two really standout South African performers in the premier league but I think Shandre can surpass both of them. He knows that’s my vision for him.”



Matthews has seen many youngsters rise through the SuperSport youth ranks and knows the challenge that comes with stardom. However, he’s confident that Campbell will remain humble despite the early success of his promising career.



“The journey and pathway of a footballer is not easy. It’s a difficult and winding road so my message to him is to stay grounded and stay humble when the money starts coming in,” he cautioned.

“I see many players who suddenly get big bucks and they buy cars, live a glamorous lifestyle, suddenly drink fancy whiskey and have three girlfriends. It can all go pear shaped and I can give you 10 examples of players that have fallen off the way because of things that happen off the field but I know that’s not going to be the case with Shandre.”