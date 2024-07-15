Bongani Zungu drops Kaizer Chiefs hint?

Zungu needs to work hard to get regular game time at Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bongani Zungu has reportedly found a new home after being dumped by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season. Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have signed the former Bafana Bafana international as a free agent.

Zungu struggled with niggling injuries following his return from Europe two seasons ago. He’s not short of admirers with clubs in North Africa reportedly also on high alert over his availability.

The 31-year-old intensified speculation about the Chiefs interest after he posted a picture on social media of him arriving in Türkiye’s Istanbul where Amakhosi are currently on a pre-season tour.

Following Rulani Mokwena’s move to Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, it was initially reported that Zungu could be on his way to North Africa to reunite with his former coach and mentor. It’s an open secret that Chiefs were also interested in signing Zungu before he opted for a return to Masandawana.

The former AmaTuks midfielder has played in Portugal, France and Scotland where he won the Scottish Premier League with Rangers under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. He made 13 DStv Premiership appearances for Sundowns last season with his last game coming in the Nedbank Cup final loss to Orlando Pirates.

He re-joined Downs in 2022 from French club Amiens but struggled to command a regular place in the team. The experienced campaigner was also on the books of Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães.