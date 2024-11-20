‘God of football’ Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe has died [VIDEO]

Moripe, who hailed from Atteridgeville, was arguably one of the greatest football players South Africa has ever seen.

South African football great Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe has died.

It is understood the Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates legend Lucas sadly passed away on Tuesday surrounded by family.

Moripe, who hailed from Atteridgeville in Gauteng, was arguably one of the greatest football players South Africa has ever seen in the 70s and 80s.

Watch Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe being visited by Mamelodi Sundowns

May the great legend Lucas 'Masterpieces' Moripe rest in peace. 🕊️🕊️🕊️



🤲 'molimo oa bolo' 🤲 pic.twitter.com/XOyUmxJAgk — Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch® (@MS_Sharpeville) November 20, 2024

A respected midfield maestro during his playing days, Moripe began his football career in 1971 with Callies.

Because of his prowess, fans called him “The God of football” after he made a name for himself at Pretoria Callies where played in the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL).

Despite living under the apartheid regime, Moripe also managed to take his talents overseas during the early 1970s, playing in places such as Hong Kong and England.

He joined Orlando Pirates in 1981, but bouts with injuries caused him to retire early.

However, he has always been admired and honoured for his achievements and as a legend of the game.

Football fans took to social media to pay tribute to Masterpieces and convey their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of ‘The God of Football’.

“Modimo wa bolo” is no more. Lucas Moripe. Real GOAT,” wrote Ntsie Maphike on X [formally Twitter]

Earlier this year, sports broadcaster Robert Marawa paid tribute to Moripe.

Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe is not just the name of a well-looked-after Stadium in Atteridgeville but belongs to a man who is still alive but struggling with ill health. The fans called this legend “The god of football”, playing for Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates.

Lucas "Masterpieces" Moripe is not just a name of a well looked-after Stadium in Atteridgeville but belongs to a man who is still alive but struggling with ill-health. The fans called this LEGEND "The god of football, playing for Pretoria Callies & @orlandopirates @pietersenc pic.twitter.com/RVRjnIfoMj — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 27, 2024

Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium

In 2010, the football stadium in Atteridgeville was renamed the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in honour of the legendary football player.

Moripe’s family is yet to share details about his funeral arrangements.

