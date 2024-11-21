Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary of Magesi’s Larsen ahead of final

"I have a lot of respect for Clinton," said Mngqithi.

Under normal circumstances, it would be a foregone conclusion that Mamelodi Sundowns will get the better of Magesi FC and be crowned Carling Knockout champions.



However, the Betway Premiership minnows have experienced coach Clinton Larsen in their camp, who has, in the past, produced a few upsets against the Brazilians.



Ahead of South Africa’s league cup final at the Free State Stadium on Saturday, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was quick to point out Larsen’s pedigree in previous encounters while he was the head coach of Bloemfontein Celtic.



Most notably, Larsen masterminded Celtic’s 5-0 win over Masandawana in a league match nine years ago.



Ironically, the 53-year-old has won this competition in its previous guise, the Telkom Knockout, against Sundowns in 2012.



“I have a lot of respect for Clinton and I know he’s not resting on his laurels but he’s trying to find the best possible solution to deal with who everyone thinks is a favourite,” Mngqithi cautioned.



“I’ve shared the stories with the players because I want them to know that they are not playing against just any other coach.



“When he was at Celtic, it was one of my first seasons here and he took us out with five goals because we were too big and we thought we didn’t deserve to concede.



“We went helter-skelter and he got the first, second and third goals. By the time we realised it, it was 5-0.



“He’s the same coach who has won this trophy (Telkom Knockout at the time) against Sundowns with a Celtic team of Joel Mogorosi.”



The Limpopo-based team beat Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, and Richards Bay on their way to the final.



Mngqithi is wary of Magesi, who have developed a reputation as giant killers ahead of the cup decider.



“For me, these are usually the most difficult matches and I never leave any stones unturned because when everyone expects you to win, for me those are the most difficult matches,” Mngqithi added.



“Even when you win it’s a ‘by the way’ but when you lose, it’s a spectacle. I respect Clinton because I know that he might not have as many resources but with the little bit that he has, he knows what it means to beat favourites.”