Two youngsters promoted to first team at Sekhukhune

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Sekhukhune United have promoted two youngsters from their junior teams to the seniors as they continue gearing up for the upcoming 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

Thabo Nkwana, who is described by the club as, ‘a confident and determined 23-year-old right winger’ will now play in the senior team.

Vincent Mashego, a 23-year-old defender, boosts Babina Noko’s defence. Mashego’s football journey began in 2013 with Young Aces in the Mpumalanga Local Football Association before joining Middleburg United.

Nkwana started his career with Baroka FC’s DStv Diski Challenge team and brings a much-needed energy and support to the striking department.

The inclusion of these talented youngsters is seen as a strategic decision by the club’s chairman, Simon Malatji, who aims to reengineer the Babina Noko squad for the future.

Head coach Brandon Truter welcomed the young players but emphasised the need for patience and guidance as they adapt to the senior team.

Truter expressed the importance of training and instilling confidence in the players, ensuring their smooth transition into the squad.

Sekhukhune find the right mix

“Although these boys are hungry to don the Babina Noko jersey, we first need to patiently guide them. We also have to train them in order for themselves to gain confidence and belief,” said Truter.

The club envisions a long-term commitment to nurturing young talent and giving back to the community, aligning with their vision of promoting youth development.

“These exciting youngsters feed into our vision of promoting youth, as part of the team’s long-term vision which is to always to give back to the community by nurturing young talent,” said Malatji.

As the new season approaches, Sekhukhune United FC are focused on building a strong foundation for sustained success.

The inclusion of Nkwana and Mashego represents a step towards achieving their goals, as they combine the energy and potential of youth with the experience of seasoned players.

Sekhukhune need as many players as they can afford as they will be fighting on four fronts next season. Above domestic cups, they have qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time.

Locally, it will be the Premiership, MTN8, Carling Black Label Challenge and Nedbank Cup to fight for.