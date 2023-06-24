Mosimane ‘happy’ he paved way for Jose Mourinho

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Renowned South African football coach Pitso Mosimane is surprisingly proud that his former Saudi Arabia side wants to replace him with Jose Mourinho.

Mosimane was at Al Ahli last season, taking over when they were in the relegation zone and guided them to the Saudi first division championship title and gained promotion to the top flight.

But he was not retained and Al Ahli are now linked with high-profile manager Mourinho. But Mosimane remains unfazed, confident in his own accomplishments and the path he has paved for others.

Mosimane revealed that his former team has expressed interest in acquiring the services of Mourinho, as reports from the media suggest. The club is said to have the financial means to secure his services and is actively pursuing him.

In fact, Mourinho himself hinted at his potential move by mentioning his upcoming flight to Saudi Arabia. However, despite the rumours, Mosimane remains focused on his own journey.

“My former team wants Mourinho. They can afford him. They want him… the media says that. And he was also on the news saying that he was taking a flight (to Saudi Arabia),” says Pitso Mosimane in a radio interview this week.

Mosimane will not beg for any job

When asked why he was not considered for the position, Mosimane disclosed a conversation he had with his club president, who is no longer in office due to new leadership.



According to Mosimane, the president acknowledged the club’s ambitious plans and the importance of paving the way for coaches like Mourinho.

“I asked my president about that, and he said… Well, he is the ex president now because the big guns came and removed everybody.

“He said, because he knew about the transformation, he is the one who has been going around signing the players.

“He said we are very ambitious and we are making this league big and we must pave the way for the Mourinhos.

“How nice it is to pave the way for the Mourinho’s. For me, I take it as a compliment.”

Mosimane is unwavering in his self-belief, and made it clear that he would not beg for job opportunities. His track record and dedication to his craft have earned him the respect and recognition.