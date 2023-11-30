Banyana made to sweat in draw with Burkina Faso

Banyana Banyana will have to work extra hard in their quest to make it to the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in the first leg of their final qualifier at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in the Ivory Coast on Thursday.

In a game that saw Banyana defender Janine van Wyk make history by equaling the record of Egypt legend Ahmed Hasan with the most caps in international football (184), the celebrations didn’t go as planned, with the South Africans expected to get an easy win against the West Africans.

Banyana, who are the current African champions, were made to sweat by Burkina Faso, who are looking to make their second appearance at the continental tournament.

The hosts were knocked out in the group stages of the 2022 Wafcon after losing two games and playing one draw. They see to have got stronger since then, and they held their own against the African queens.

Banyana had some good chances to score in the game, but were wasteful in front of goal, while Thembi Kgatlana’s goal in the 38th minute was flagged for offside. With the game becoming tense, coach Desiree Ellis took off Van Wyk and brought on Kholosa Biyana to stabilise the midfield as the game went into the break at 0-0.

Having stopped Banyana from scoring in the first half, the hosts had some hope of getting a goal as they attacked more in the opening minutes of the second half, but Andile Dlamini was alert in the Banyana goal.

It took 56th minutes for South Africa to find the back of the net, with Hilda Magaia putting them in the lead with a well-taken long-range strike. Biyana could have extended the lead a few minutes later, but the midfielder was denied by the post.

Leveller

Burkina Faso went on to level matters in the 68th-minute courtesy of Yasso Konate.

Banyana went in search of a winner, but, it wasn’t to be for the African champions. Still, they have a precious away goal and will feel confident they can complete the job at home.

The second leg will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday, with the winner booking a place at next year’s Wafcon.