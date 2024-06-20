Local Soccer

Vilakazi delighted as Richards Bay survive relegation

'I think it will have a huge impact on my coaching career,' said the Richards Bay head coach.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi - Richards Bay FC

Vusumuzi Vilakazi praised his chairman and his players after Richads bay survived relegation. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Richards Bay head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi revelled in redemption on Wednesday, as his side thrashed Baroka FC 4-0 to keep their place in next season’s DStv Premiership.

The Natal Rich Boys only needed a point at home to win the three-team PSL promotion/relegation play-off mini-league, and romped to a comfortable win over Morgan Mamilla’s side.

Somila Ntsundwana grabbed a well-taken brace, while Sanele Barns scored on his final game for Richards Bay before moving to Stellenbosch. Lwandile Mabuya put the icing on the survival cake with the fourth goal in the 85th minute.

Two wins and two draws in four matches were enough for Vilakazi’s side to top the mini-league by three points, ahead of the University of Pretoria.

‘A second chance’

It was a fine effort from the KZN side to bounce back from the disappointment of finishing 15th in the Premiership.

“We had to have the frame of mind to go to the play-offs and fight,” Vilakazi told SABC Sport after the match.

“This was a second chance to redeem ourselves as a club.

“Above everything I have to thank the chairman (Jomo Biyela) for entrusting me with this huge responsibility. With the limited experience I have, to put me in this situation and to become victorious is wonderful and I think it will have a huge impact on my coaching career.

“I must (thank) the players, you can’t do anything if the players are not buying into your ideas. Their confidence was there until the end.”

